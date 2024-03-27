Ethiopian Nationals Arrested for Illegal Mining Near Kenya-Ethiopia Border Amid Security Clampdown

Seven Ethiopian nationals were recently detained by police in Moyale, Marsabit County, as they attempted to access a gold mining site, signaling a stringent crackdown on illegal mining activities amidst escalating security concerns. This incident closely follows the arrest of five miners at the same location, highlighting ongoing law enforcement efforts to curb illegal operations and unauthorized entry into Kenya. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kiture Kindiki's recent actions to close mining sites in the region due to violent clashes and criminal activities underscore the government's resolve to restore order.

Background and Arrests

The arrests occurred during a routine patrol along the Moyale-Dabel road, a day after another group of miners was caught at the same site. Police confiscated various excavation tools from the suspects, who now face charges under the Public Order Act for illegal mining and being in Kenya without proper authorization. The crackdown follows Interior Cabinet Secretary Kiture Kindiki's visit to the area, where he ordered the closure of gold mining sites in Marsabit and declared them as dangerous zones, following the death of seven people in violent clashes among miners.

Government Response and Measures

In response to the escalating violence and criminal activities, including drug trafficking, rape, and gender-based violence, Kindiki announced a 30-day vacation order for the Dabel Artisinal Mining Sites. This order bans any presence or activity in the specified areas without written authority from the County Police Commander, Marsabit County. A special team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been tasked with investigating the incidents and apprehending offenders, signaling a comprehensive approach to tackling the issue.

Implications and Future Outlook

The recent arrests and government's decisive actions reflect a broader effort to address security and legality concerns in gold mining operations along the Kenya-Ethiopia border. By declaring the mining sites as dangerous and disturbed areas, the government aims to quell the violence and criminal activities that have plagued the region. The situation in Marsabit County serves as a critical point of reflection on the challenges of managing natural resources, ensuring security, and upholding the law in areas prone to illegal activities and cross-border tensions.