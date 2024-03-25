Ethiopian Miners Arrested at Closed Gold Mine in Moyale, Marsabit County

Following a stringent crackdown on illegal mining activities, at least five Ethiopian miners were apprehended at a previously shuttered gold mine site in Dabale, Moyale, located within Marsabit County.

The operation, conducted by police officers during a routine patrol at the Hilo Mining site, led to the detention of the suspects, including two women, for engaging in unauthorized mining activities, breaching the Public Order Act, and illegal entry into Kenya. This incident underscores the government's intensified efforts to regulate mining operations and ensure safety and legality in the sector.

Background of the Crackdown

Last week's arrests are part of a broader initiative spearheaded by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kiture Kindiki, who recently visited Marsabit County and declared several gold mining sites closed due to escalating violence and criminal behavior.

The closure came after seven individuals lost their lives in violent clashes over the control of these mining sites. Kindiki's decisive action included the gazetting of the areas as dangerous, effectively banning any mining activities for 30 days and placing them under the surveillance of national security agencies.

Continued Efforts to Curb Illegal Mining

The government's commitment to eradicating illegal mining and its associated dangers is evident in the deployment of special teams from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to the region. These teams are tasked with investigating and halting the cycle of violence, criminal activities, and illegal trade that has plagued the area.

The recent arrests serve as a clear message to those engaging in unauthorized mining operations that the government is taking serious measures to protect its citizens and preserve the integrity of Kenya's natural resources.

Implications for Marsabit County

The closure of gold mining sites and the subsequent arrests are significant steps towards restoring peace and order in Marsabit County. This initiative not only aims to prevent further loss of life but also seeks to dismantle the networks of armed criminals and illegal miners exploiting the region's resources.

As the government continues its crackdown, there is hope for the stabilization of the area, paving the way for legal and sustainable mining practices that benefit the local community and the country at large.

The recent actions taken by the Interior Cabinet Secretary and the ongoing operations by law enforcement agencies mark a critical phase in the battle against illegal mining in Kenya. By addressing the root causes of violence and criminality associated with unauthorized mining, there is potential for significant progress in ensuring the safety, legality, and sustainability of the mining sector in Marsabit County and beyond.