Ethiopia Targets Planting 6.5 Billion Seedlings in Climate Change Battle

In a bold move to combat desertification and climate change, Ethiopia's government announced plans to plant 6.5 billion seedlings during the upcoming rainy season. Spearheaded by the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture, this initiative is a critical component of the nation's Green Legacy campaign, aiming to substantially augment Ethiopia's forest cover and combat the adverse effects of climate change.

Green Legacy: A National Crusade

Launched six years ago by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Green Legacy campaign seeks to reverse the tide of deforestation and desertification that has plagued Ethiopia. With 132,144 nursery sites across the country nurturing the seedlings, the campaign is a monumental effort to restore the country's depleted forests. Fanose Mekonnen, head of natural resources development at the ministry, emphasized the ongoing preliminary works to ensure the success of this year's tree-planting ambition. The initiative not only focuses on increasing forest coverage but also aims to bolster Ethiopia's food security and commercial pursuits by ensuring 60 percent of the seedlings are multi-purpose fruit trees.

Combating Climate Change on the Frontlines

Ethiopia's vulnerability to climate change, exacerbated by deforestation and reliance on rain-fed agriculture, underscores the urgency of the Green Legacy campaign. The Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority highlights Ethiopia's disproportionate burden of climate change impacts, despite contributing a mere 0.04 percent to global greenhouse gas emissions. Getahun Garedew, the EEPA director-general, pointed out the increasing climate resilience capability as vital to safeguarding both urban and rural infrastructure against heavy rains, flooding, and soil erosion.

Mobilizing a Nation for Environmental Restoration

As part of the campaign's efforts, the ministry is spearheading integrated area mapping, watershed development, and soil and water conservation works. This comprehensive approach has called upon agricultural experts, farmers, and the general public to join forces in realizing the national tree-planting target. The campaign represents a significant stride towards establishing a green, lower-middle-income economy in Ethiopia, demonstrating the country's commitment to addressing global climate challenges through localized action.

As Ethiopia marches forward with its ambitious Green Legacy campaign, the initiative serves as a beacon of hope and a model for environmental restoration and climate change mitigation. The collective effort to plant 6.5 billion seedlings is not just about increasing forest cover; it's a testament to Ethiopia's resolve to forge a sustainable future for generations to come. By mobilizing the nation towards this goal, Ethiopia underscores the vital role of community engagement and government leadership in tackling the global climate crisis.