Ethiopia Stands Firm Amid Global Pressure Over Somaliland Agreement

International pressure is escalating on Ethiopia over its undisclosed agreement with the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland. This agreement has sparked interest and concern among various international stakeholders, who are apprehensive about its potential impact on regional stability and the sovereignty of Somalia, as Somaliland is globally recognized as part of the country. Despite the mounting pressure, Ethiopian authorities are standing their ground, underscoring the importance of their bilateral relationship with Somaliland.

Ethiopia’s Diplomatic Gambit

The situation is further complicated by Somaliland’s enduring quest for international recognition as an autonomous state, a status it unilaterally declared in 1991 following the dissolution of the Somali government. However, this claim has not been widely accepted. Ethiopia’s engagement with Somaliland is perceived as a sensitive diplomatic affair, intersecting with more extensive geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa. The United Nations and the African Union are among the international entities closely observing the situation, with some members advocating for diplomatic dialogue and prudence to prevent exacerbating regional tensions.

A Veiled Agreement

The nature of the agreement and the specifics of the international concerns remain shrouded in secrecy, leaving the implications of Ethiopia’s decision a matter of speculation in international relations and regional politics. The raw details reveal that the agreement involves Ethiopia offering shares in Ethiopian Airlines for access to the Gulf of Aden, further entangling sea access with Ethiopia’s formal recognition of Somaliland. This has led to protests in Somaliland and demands for retraction from Somalia.

Global Response and Regional Tensions

Geopolitical heavyweights, including the United States, China, and Turkey, have reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Their calls for dialogue to mitigate the escalating tensions and find a peaceful resolution have so far been unheeded. Amid the mounting tensions, Somaliland’s Defense Minister resigned in protest, and Somalia’s President issued a strong caution about the agreement. Ethiopia, however, remains committed to its pact with Somaliland despite the global pressure to revoke it.