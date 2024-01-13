Ethiopia-Somaliland Port Deal: A Powder Keg in the Horn of Africa

On January 1, an agreement was signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland, allowing Ethiopia to develop a naval base on the latter’s coast. This deal has escalated tensions in the Horn of Africa, as Somalia, which views Somaliland as part of its sovereign territory, has declared the agreement null and void. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Somaliland, a former British colony, has been seeking international recognition as an independent state since 1991.

Uncharted Waters

The details of the port deal remain unclear, with differing accounts emerging from both sides. Ethiopia, the world’s largest landlocked country since Eritrea’s secession in 1993, is seeking sea access to support its burgeoning population. The naval base development on Somaliland’s coast is part of this pursuit, akin to the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, according to Ethiopia’s prime minister.

Stirring the Hornet’s Nest

Meanwhile, Somalia’s president has called upon citizens for defense, hinting at the potential for military confrontation. The port deal has been denounced by former president of Somalia, Abdiqasim Salad Hassan, who emphasized that Somaliland, being a region of the Federal Republic of Somalia, holds no authority to enter into such agreements. This has led to Somalia withdrawing its ambassador to Ethiopia and receiving criticism from Egypt and Eritrea, potentially opening new divisions in an already turbulent region.

Unsettling Regional Dynamics

The port agreement has inadvertently sparked fears of conflict and increased uncertainty in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa regions, posing threats to global maritime trade and diplomatic relations. The potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence in exchange for a 12-mile stretch of land and a seaport has led to strong words from Somalia and fears of new conflicts being stirred. The possibility of this conflict spilling over into a regional confrontation is considerable, given the history of proxy wars in the Horn of Africa.

As the dust settles from this unexpected agreement, the geopolitical consequences and uncertainties surrounding it continue to unfold. The international community, along with various countries and organizations involved in the dispute, are treading carefully, acknowledging the potential for strained trade relations and reduced cooperation on economic matters. The situation underscores the intricate dance of power, ambition, and territorial disputes that continue to shape the global order.