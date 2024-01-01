Ethiopia Named as Potential Conflict Zone for 2024: ICG Report

With the dawn of 2024, the International Crisis Group (ICG) has named Ethiopia as a potential hotspot for conflict in its report, “10 Conflicts to Watch in 2024.” The report paints a picture of a country attempting to find its footing after the Pretoria Peace Agreement, amidst emerging tensions in the Amhara region over territorial disputes and governance issues.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Balancing Act

In the Oromia region, nationalist movements continue to resound with calls for autonomy, leaving Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with the daunting task of reconciliation. The country’s economic woes, combined with the contentious presence of Eritrean troops, further complicate the situation. Fears of a potential military face-off with Eritrea over Ethiopia’s claim to the Red Sea coast are looming large.

The Risk of Unintentional Conflict

The ICG report issues a stern warning about the risk of an inadvertent military conflict, triggered by the environment of pervasive mistrust and an atmosphere of military preparedness. The report’s spotlight also falls on the dire situations in Sudan, where clashes have displaced millions and blurred the path to civilian governance, and in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis continues to unfold without a sustainable solution in sight.

A Historic Memorandum of Understanding

In a notable development, Ethiopia has inked a ‘historic’ Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland to secure access to the sea and diversify its seaport options. This could significantly alter regional dynamics, raising questions about sovereignty, regional stability, and the future of Somaliland’s bid for independence. The timing of the agreement, coming on the heels of a meeting between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Muse Bihi, has added to its significance.

Reshaping Geopolitical Dynamics

The potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence could have far-reaching effects on the stability of the Horn of Africa, potentially inspiring similar movements in other regions. The reaction of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to these developments and its strategy to address nationalist and local concerns will be crucial. This Memorandum of Understanding challenges traditional notions of sovereignty and territorial integrity within the region, signaling a potential reshaping of the geopolitical dynamics.