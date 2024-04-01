Ethiopia Launches Major Repatriation of 70,000 Citizens from Saudi Arabia

In an ambitious move, Ethiopia has announced it will repatriate approximately 70,000 of its nationals residing in Saudi Arabia, beginning early April. This initiative, spearheaded by State Minister Birtukan Ayano, marks the third such repatriation effort since 2018, aiming to assist Ethiopians facing challenging circumstances abroad. Despite the lack of details on the legal status of these individuals in Saudi Arabia, the Ethiopian government is gearing up for their return, with regional administrations preparing to facilitate resettlement in their native regions.

Background and Motivation

The decision to repatriate thousands of Ethiopian nationals from Saudi Arabia comes against a backdrop of ongoing discussions between Ethiopian and Saudi Arabian authorities regarding the conditions and treatment of Ethiopian migrants. Many have found themselves in precarious situations, lacking legal documentation or facing unemployment. The Ethiopian government's proactive approach highlights its commitment to safeguarding its citizens' welfare, regardless of their legal status abroad. This operation not only underscores the complexities of international migration but also the lengths to which countries will go to protect their nationals.

Logistics and Support

Handling the logistics of such a large-scale repatriation is no small feat. The Ethiopian government has detailed plans for the returnees' journey, including arranging flight tickets, providing accommodation at transition centres in Addis Ababa, and offering financial support to help them restart their lives.