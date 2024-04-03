Ethiopia Advances Green Transport with Introduction of Chinese Electric Buses

Ethiopia marks a significant stride in green transportation by launching electric buses in Addis Ababa, assembled locally with components from China's Golden Dragon. This move, part of a broader initiative to reduce air pollution and combat transportation shortages, represents Ethiopia's commitment to sustainable mobility and environmental conservation.

Electric Buses: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Transport

The introduction of electric buses in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, heralds a new era in public transportation. These buses, assembled by Belayneh Kindie Metal Engineering Complex using parts from the Chinese company Golden Dragon, promise a cleaner, faster, and more comfortable commuting experience. According to Besufekad Shewaye, the general manager of the Ethiopian company, the venture not only meets the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) but also aligns with the government's duty-free policy on EV component importation. This policy aims to foster technology transfer and respond to global fuel price hikes and climate change challenges.

Impact and Public Reception

The electric buses have been met with enthusiasm from passengers. One of the first riders, Naol Abera, praised the comfort and speed of the electric buses, highlighting their potential to significantly reduce air pollution and address transportation shortages in the city. With Ethiopia spending six billion U.S. dollars on fuel imports in 2023, the shift towards electric buses is a timely intervention. Moreover, the Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics' recent announcement to ban the importation of gasoline or diesel vehicles underscores the country's commitment to electric mobility. The electric buses, capable of traveling up to 370 km on a full charge, offer an environmentally friendly alternative, producing no noise or carbon emissions.

Looking Ahead: Ethiopia's EV Ambitions

