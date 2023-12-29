Escaping Limbo: The Plight of Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Malta

Over the past half-decade, Malta has seen an unsettling surge in the number of Sudanese nationals attempting to escape the island irregularly. Police data reveals that over 330 Sudanese have tried to flee Malta in the past five years, with a notable spike in such attempts recorded in 2020 and 2021. The root causes of these escape attempts remain largely unspoken, but there’s a glaring indication that extensive delays in processing asylum applications are inflicting psychological damage on the Sudanese community, compelling some to seek escape.

Asylum Seekers Wait on Tenterhooks

Asylum seekers in Malta languish in uncertainty for over two years, on average, awaiting a response on their protection applications. For Sudanese applicants, the wait extends to nearly three years for rejections, significantly outpacing the European average processing time. The prolonged waiting period not only perpetuates a state of limbo for the asylum seekers but also exacerbates the mental health repercussions among the Sudanese community.

Low Protection Rates for Sudanese Asylum Seekers

In 2021, a stark contrast emerged in the protection rates offered to Sudanese applicants in Malta compared to the rest of Europe. Malta granted shelter to a meagre 0.3% of Sudanese applicants, a far cry from the 40% average protection rate across the European continent. The striking discrepancy has intensified the plight of the Sudanese community in Malta, who seem to be caught in a cycle of despair and uncertainty.

Sudanese Asylum Seekers Caught in a Double Bind

The evolving political and humanitarian crisis in Sudan has further complicated the situation for the Sudanese in Malta. The Maltese government, acknowledging the escalating conflict in Sudan, halted repatriations and paused decisions on asylum applications from Sudanese nationals. However, the International Protection Agency in Malta has recently resumed examining these applications, factoring in the ongoing conflict and the perilous circumstances faced by civilians. While waiting for decisions, Sudanese asylum seekers are permitted to work or study in Malta but are strictly prohibited from traveling, even for family emergencies. Those fortunate enough to be granted protection often receive only subsidiary protection, which does not allow family reunification.

Between 2019 and 2022, the police intercepted 332 Sudanese nationals attempting to leave Malta unlawfully, with no reported cases in 2018 and none recorded so far in the current year. The situation has elicited growing concern from human rights advocates and NGOs who urge for enhanced protection of Sudanese nationals in Malta. The uncertainty about their futures coupled with the evolving situation in Sudan has cultivated a pervasive sense of insecurity among the Sudanese community in Malta.