en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Escaping Limbo: The Plight of Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Malta

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:59 pm EST
Escaping Limbo: The Plight of Sudanese Asylum Seekers in Malta

Over the past half-decade, Malta has seen an unsettling surge in the number of Sudanese nationals attempting to escape the island irregularly. Police data reveals that over 330 Sudanese have tried to flee Malta in the past five years, with a notable spike in such attempts recorded in 2020 and 2021. The root causes of these escape attempts remain largely unspoken, but there’s a glaring indication that extensive delays in processing asylum applications are inflicting psychological damage on the Sudanese community, compelling some to seek escape.

Asylum Seekers Wait on Tenterhooks

Asylum seekers in Malta languish in uncertainty for over two years, on average, awaiting a response on their protection applications. For Sudanese applicants, the wait extends to nearly three years for rejections, significantly outpacing the European average processing time. The prolonged waiting period not only perpetuates a state of limbo for the asylum seekers but also exacerbates the mental health repercussions among the Sudanese community.

Low Protection Rates for Sudanese Asylum Seekers

In 2021, a stark contrast emerged in the protection rates offered to Sudanese applicants in Malta compared to the rest of Europe. Malta granted shelter to a meagre 0.3% of Sudanese applicants, a far cry from the 40% average protection rate across the European continent. The striking discrepancy has intensified the plight of the Sudanese community in Malta, who seem to be caught in a cycle of despair and uncertainty.

Sudanese Asylum Seekers Caught in a Double Bind

The evolving political and humanitarian crisis in Sudan has further complicated the situation for the Sudanese in Malta. The Maltese government, acknowledging the escalating conflict in Sudan, halted repatriations and paused decisions on asylum applications from Sudanese nationals. However, the International Protection Agency in Malta has recently resumed examining these applications, factoring in the ongoing conflict and the perilous circumstances faced by civilians. While waiting for decisions, Sudanese asylum seekers are permitted to work or study in Malta but are strictly prohibited from traveling, even for family emergencies. Those fortunate enough to be granted protection often receive only subsidiary protection, which does not allow family reunification.

Between 2019 and 2022, the police intercepted 332 Sudanese nationals attempting to leave Malta unlawfully, with no reported cases in 2018 and none recorded so far in the current year. The situation has elicited growing concern from human rights advocates and NGOs who urge for enhanced protection of Sudanese nationals in Malta. The uncertainty about their futures coupled with the evolving situation in Sudan has cultivated a pervasive sense of insecurity among the Sudanese community in Malta.

0
Africa Human Rights
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating the Health Landscape: The Most Significant Health Stories of The Year

By Geeta Pillai

Looming Famine in Ethiopia's Tigray Region: Echoes of the 1980s Catastrophe

By Hadeel Hashem

Chad Makes Significant Strides in Land Management and Territorial Planning

By Shivani Chauhan

'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's ...
@Africa · 3 hours
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's ...
heart comment 0
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers

By BNN Correspondents

Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria’s Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes
End of a Decade: UN Peacekeeping Mission MINUSMA Concludes Operations in Mali

By Israel Ojoko

End of a Decade: UN Peacekeeping Mission MINUSMA Concludes Operations in Mali
Latest Headlines
World News
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
56 seconds
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
1 min
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
6 mins
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
9 mins
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
10 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
10 mins
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
11 mins
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
11 mins
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
11 mins
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
36 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app