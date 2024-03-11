Escalating Attacks on Ethiopia's Transportation Sector by Armed Groups and Government Forces

Amid the persistent armed conflicts in various regions of the country, a foreboding presence has descended upon Ethiopia's transportation sector, impacting operators of freight transportation, trucks, and mass transit services alike. Frequent assaults directed at critical infrastructure and personnel have become commonplace, resulting in significant loss of life, destruction of property, and severe economic repercussions. Over recent years, reports detailing the detention of drivers for ransom, imposition of exorbitant fines, incidents of physical violence, and even homicides have proliferated, depicting a bleak landscape for a pivotal industry besieged by adversity.

Under Siege: The Transportation Industry's Battle Against Militancy

During the previous twenty-four months, there has been a pronounced and hazardous escalation, particularly evident in the regions of Oromia, Amhara, and Afar. These areas have experienced a regrettable loss of lives and extensive property damage due to deliberate and targeted attacks. Moreover, the economic repercussions reach beyond individual tragedies, as they disrupt supply chains and initiate a chain reaction that ultimately leads to increased costs of goods for consumers nationwide. The Ethiopian Heavy Truck Drivers Association (EHTDA) has designated the East Shewa zone in the Oromia region, specifically the Welenchiti-Awash route, as perilous due to recurrent militant attacks. A distressing incident that took place on 28 December 2023 serves as corroborating evidence for this assertion. During this tragic event, at least eight civilians lost their lives in a massacre as they were returning from the annual Saint Gabriel festival in Kulubi town. The violent occurrence transpired at the entrance to Metehara, a town situated in the East Shewa Zone of the Oromia region.

The Human Cost: Drivers and Residents Under Threat

Accounts from eyewitnesses also confirm the abduction of ten additional individuals by an armed group during the assault on that particular day. In recent months, a disconcerting video circulated on social media, depicting numerous vehicles ablaze while truck drivers faced robbery and severe abuse in the aftermath of a vehicle strike, reportedly orchestrated by the armed faction of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), identified by the government as "Shene." Truck drivers and officials from the Ethiopian Heavy Truck Drivers Association (EHTDA) informed Addis Standard that both armed groups and government security forces have been implicated in incidents of kidnappings, robberies, and fatalities involving drivers across various regions of the nation. Tewodros Tilahun has been employed as a truck driver since 2012, supporting himself and his family by transporting goods from Djibouti to different regions within Ethiopia. In a recent telephone interview with Addis Standard, he shed light on the challenges confronting drivers, describing the nationwide attacks on drivers as deeply troubling and expressing apprehensions about the escalating frequency of organized robberies targeting drivers and their vehicles throughout the country.

Government Response and Future Implications

The driver reported a worrisome surge in activities perpetrated by organized youth groups, including armed robberies, property destruction, and loss of life across various regions. Despite the tragic loss of life, there seems to be a lack of proactive intervention against these militant actions, he lamented. This apparent absence of community response, coupled with heightened driver apprehensions, underscores the imperative for enhanced security measures. Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebremichael acknowledged the national crisis, promising investigations into security forces' complicity. The assaults threaten Ethiopia's economy, especially its reliance on the Djibouti corridor for essential goods transport. The impacts extend beyond economics, affecting healthcare access and food assistance delivery to drought-affected areas like Waghimra Zone in the Amhara region.