Equity Group Reports 5% Decline in Annual Profit, Emphasizes Proactive Risk Management

Equity Group, one of East Africa's leading financial institutions, has reported a 5% decline in its profit after tax for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023. The profit dipped from KSh 46.1 billion in 2022 to KSh 43.7 billion in 2023. This decrease is primarily attributed to a substantial increase in loan loss provisions and non-performing loans.

Advertisment

Factors Influencing the Profitability

The financial report reveals a notable 128.7% surge in loan loss provisions, leading to a significant impact on profitability. Gross non-performing loans also saw a sharp rise of 81.5% year-on-year. Despite a commendable 21% growth in net interest income, total costs surged by 52%, mainly fueled by the substantial growth in loan loss provisions, which escalated to KSh 32.8 billion from KSh 13.7 billion.

Challenges and Mitigation Strategies

Advertisment

Equity Group identified the increase in interest expense as a major challenge, growing at a rate of 53% compared to a 30% growth rate in interest income. To address this, the group proposed a dividend of KSh 15.1 billion. Additionally, other operating expenses and staff costs surged by 39% and 28% respectively, primarily due to high inflation and the depreciation of the Kenyan shilling.

Proactive Risk Management Strategies

James Mwangi, the Group Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the importance of prudent risk management in navigating these challenges. He highlighted the board's decision to proactively derisk future performance by providing for the lifetime expected loss on outstanding non-performing loans. This strategic move reflects Equity Group's commitment to maintaining a resilient financial position amidst evolving market conditions.

Advertisment

Financial Distribution Insights

Equity Group's deposit distribution showcases Kenya as the largest contributor, accounting for 50% of total deposits, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at 32%, Uganda at 8%, and Rwanda at 6%. Similarly, the loan distribution mirrors a similar pattern, with Kenya comprising 51%, followed by the DRC at 32%, Uganda at 8%, and Rwanda at 6%.

In conclusion, while Equity Group faced profitability challenges in 2023, its proactive risk management approach and strategic decision-making demonstrate resilience and commitment to long-term sustainability in the dynamic financial landscape of East Africa.