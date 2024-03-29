Equity Group Holdings Proposes Record Dividend Amid Strong Financial Performance

Equity Group Holdings has unveiled its 2023 full-year financial results, accompanied by a proposal for a record dividend of Kshs. 15.1 billion for the second consecutive year. Dr. James Mwangi, Group Managing Director and CEO, announced the dividend proposal, highlighting the company's robust financial performance and strategic resilience in navigating various challenges.

The proposed dividend, amounting to Kshs. 4 per share, reflects a 36% payout of the Kshs. 43.7 billion Profit After Tax, with a dividend yield of 11.9% based on the 2023 year-end closing share price. This announcement comes amidst a backdrop of impressive growth across key financial metrics.

Net interest income surged by 21% to Kshs. 104.2 billion, while non-funded income recorded a remarkable 30% growth to Kshs. 75.9 billion. Notably, gross trade finance revenue witnessed a substantial increase of 90% to Kshs. 11 billion, driven by significant growth in trade finance-related lending and guarantees.

Despite a 52% increase in total costs to Kshs. 128.2 billion, primarily due to a 139% growth in loan loss provisions to strengthen asset quality buffers, Equity Group maintained a strong performance. Return on average equity stood at 22.3%, surpassing the 18% cost of capital.

The Group's balance sheet expanded by 26% to Kshs. 1.821 trillion, driven by a 29% growth in customer deposits to Kshs. 1.358 trillion and a 20% increase in shareholders' funds to Kshs. 218.1 billion. Notably, net loans grew by 26% to Kshs. 887.4 billion, reflecting sustained lending activities.

Dr. Mwangi attributed Equity's resilience to its defensive yet bold strategy, emphasizing a strong risk management culture and a value-based organizational ethos. Despite facing multiple challenges over the past seven years, including regulatory changes and global economic headwinds, the Group's customer base expanded to 19.6 million, while assets grew to Kshs. 1.822 trillion.

The Group's defensive approach included proactive risk management measures, such as increasing loan loss provisions and maintaining strong liquidity and capital buffers. Dr. Mwangi highlighted Equity's proactive derisking efforts and emphasized the importance of maintaining asset quality amid challenging economic conditions.

Looking ahead, Equity Group remains strategically positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in East Africa, particularly in fast-growing economies like Rwanda. The recent acquisition of Cogebanque in Rwanda strengthens Equity's regional presence and underscores its commitment to expanding its footprint across the continent.

Beyond traditional banking services, Equity Group is evolving into an integrated financial services and technology platform, diversifying its offerings to meet evolving customer needs. Initiatives such as Equity Group Insurance and Equity Afia demonstrate the Group's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and social impact.

Through its Equity Group Foundation, the Group continues to drive social transformation, supporting entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, and environmental conservation initiatives. Dr. Mwangi highlighted the Foundation's achievements in empowering youth and women, promoting sustainable agriculture, and providing healthcare services to underserved communities.

In conclusion, Dr. Mwangi affirmed Equity Group's dedication to delivering positive outcomes for all stakeholders, leveraging its strategic positioning, diversified business model, and commitment to social impact. As East Africa's leading financial services provider, Equity Group remains focused on driving inclusive growth and fostering sustainable development across the region.