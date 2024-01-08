Equatorial Guinea VP Visits Victoria Falls: A Case of Diplomacy and Tourism

In a recent development that underlines the strengthening relations between Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of the latter, visited the iconic Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. This visit adds to the growing list of prominent global figures who have been drawn to the majesty of this natural wonder.

Strengthening Ties

Obiang Mangue’s visit to Victoria Falls is not just an instance of tourism. It is symbolic of the robust relationship between Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea. Both nations have been working towards forging socio-economic development deals, a commitment reflected in Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa’s visit to Equatorial Guinea last year. The visit led to the signing of several development agreements aimed at mutual growth.

A Prestigious Locale

Known as ‘Smoke that Thunders’, Victoria Falls has had the privilege of hosting esteemed personalities from around the globe. Obiang Mangue, who has been serving as the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea since 2016, and is the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, is the latest addition to the illustrious list of visitors. Other notable figures include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, American celebrity chef Carla Hall, and Scottish footballer John McGinn.

Boosting Tourism

Zimbabwe’s government has set ambitious goals for its tourism sector. It aims to expand the industry to a staggering US$5 billion by 2025. The Uripi/Ungaphi campaign, which promotes local tourism, forms a significant part of the strategy alongside efforts to attract foreign visitors. With influential figures like Obiang Mangue gracing destinations like Victoria Falls, the country’s tourism outlook seems promising.