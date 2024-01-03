Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz Honored as Ambassador Emeritus by ID4Africa Movement

Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz, the immediate past Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Ambassador Emeritus by the ID4Africa Movement. This honor recognizes Aziz’s exceptional service and dedication during his tenure as an ambassador for the movement, significantly influencing the establishment of identity systems across Africa.

An Exceptional Ambassador

The ID4Africa Movement, based in the United States, was keen to recognize the extraordinary contributions of Engr. Aziz during his tenure from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2023. The commendation, expressed formally in a letter by Dr. Joseph J. Atick, the Executive Chairman of ID4Africa, lauded Aziz for his ‘Outstanding service, unwavering commitment, and invaluable contributions’ to the Ambassadors Bureau in Nigeria. These contributions, according to Dr. Atick, have significantly impacted both his national bureau and the greater mission of establishing identity systems for development across Africa.

A Lasting Influence

Accompanying the letter from Dr. Atick was a certificate issued from the ID4Africa headquarters in New York, USA. The message underscored Aziz’s lasting influence on the movement and its objectives, particularly emphasizing the importance of creating comprehensive identity ecosystems in African countries. Aziz, humbled by this recognition, expressed his privilege to serve as the Nigerian Ambassador and contribute to the important work of building identity awareness throughout Africa.

A Catalyst for Change

Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz’s role as an ambassador for the ID4Africa Movement has been instrumental in instigating change and promoting the importance of identity systems for development. His efforts, dedication, and commitment have not only impacted the Nigerian Identity Management Commission but have also reverberated throughout the continent, catalyzing the development of comprehensive identity ecosystems. This recognition as Ambassador Emeritus is a testament to his unwavering dedication and significant contributions to the ID4Africa Movement.