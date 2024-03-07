Empowering Female Entrepreneurs: BIC Africa Acceleration Programme 2024 Opens for Applications

The BIC Africa Acceleration Programme 2024 has officially opened its doors to applications, marking a significant opportunity for 20 women entrepreneurs across Sub-Saharan Africa to scale their businesses. This initiative, now in its fourth edition, seeks to foster economic empowerment and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by offering a comprehensive support system for women-led startups in diverse sectors.

Advertisment

Programme Overview

Targeting established post-revenue women entrepreneurs, the programme offers a unique blend of online training modules, coaching sessions, and networking opportunities. Participants will engage in six training modules covering essential business growth topics, four group coaching sessions to delve deeper into specific areas, and two networking sessions connecting them with seasoned women experts from Africa and Europe. The aim is to equip these entrepreneurs with the tools and connections needed to explore and potentially internationalize their businesses.

Eligibility and Benefits

Advertisment

To be eligible, applicants must be women entrepreneurs with a registered startup or business within the specified countries or other Sub-Saharan African nations, showing a willingness to grow their ventures. The programme promises not only to enhance participants' business acumen but also to provide access to an alumnae network of past participants and other market linkage opportunities. The selection process involves a thorough evaluation based on specific criteria, with a minimum threshold score required for acceptance into the programme.

Application Process and Deadlines

Prospective participants have until the 19th of March 2024 to submit their applications, with the programme set to run from April to July 2024. This timeline gives entrepreneurs a chance to prepare and align their business strategies with the programme's objectives, ensuring they gain maximum benefit from this experience. The BIC Africa Acceleration Programme 2024 represents a pivotal step towards empowering women entrepreneurs in Africa, offering a pathway to not just business growth but also to contributing significantly towards achieving sustainable development goals.

As the application deadline approaches, potential candidates are encouraged to gather their resources and seize this transformative opportunity. The BIC Africa Acceleration Programme 2024 stands as a testament to the growing recognition of women's pivotal role in entrepreneurship and economic development across Africa. By fostering a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, the programme not only aims to scale businesses but also to inspire a new generation of female leaders poised to make a lasting impact on the continent's future.