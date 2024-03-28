Emirates Refutes Claims of Near-Miss Collision with Ethiopian Airlines Over Somaliland

Emirates Airline vehemently denied reports from Somaliland's Civil Aviation Authority about a potential near-miss incident with an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft, underlining its commitment to passenger safety. The assertion was made following a buzz on social media, which cited an alleged close encounter between Emirates Flight EK722 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET690, purportedly due to conflicting altitude directives from air traffic control.

Clarification Amidst Rising Concerns

Responding swiftly to the alarming reports, a spokesperson for Emirates clarified that the incident, as described on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), did not compromise the safety of either aircraft. "All Emirates aircraft are equipped with capabilities to maintain safe separation and distance during operations," reassured the spokesperson. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Somaliland had pointed fingers at Mogadishu Control Centre for negligence, a claim that has yet to see a response from the Federal Government of Somalia's aviation body.

Background and Event Analysis

The reported incident, said to have occurred on March 24, involved both aircraft being instructed to maintain an altitude of 37,000 feet. It was the sharp observation and quick response from the Somaliland control post that allegedly averted a potential collision, instructing the Ethiopian Airlines crew to ascend to 39,000 feet. This incident has once again spotlighted the crucial role of air traffic controllers in ensuring the safety of the skies, especially over conflict-prone areas like the Horn of Africa.

Emirates' Stance on Safety and Operations

Emirates has long prided itself on its stringent safety measures and operational excellence. The airline's prompt denial and detailed explanation aim to reassure passengers and stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to safety. As the investigation into the allegations continues, the global aviation community remains watchful, hoping for enhanced cooperation and communication among air traffic control units across different jurisdictions.

The recent scare, whether substantiated or not, underscores the importance of robust safety protocols and the need for clear communication among air traffic controllers worldwide. It also serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges of managing busy airspaces, where the margin for error is slender, and the stakes are invariably high.