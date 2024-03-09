El Niño Threatens Southern Africa's Maize Supply: Impact on Food Security

Recent reports from South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe highlight a looming crisis in the maize supply chain due to severe El Niño-induced dryness. Experts, including Wandile Sihlobo from the Department of Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University and Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa, warn of the risk this poses to food security across Southern Africa. With these nations among the largest maize producers in the region, the potential decline in harvest could lead to increased food insecurity, necessitating imports to meet regional demands.

Understanding the Crisis

The onset of 2024 brought with it the hope of favorable weather conditions across Southern Africa, but the end of January saw the rapid intensification of dryness, severely damaging crops. This pattern, potentially exacerbated by climate change, has led to a drastic reduction in crop production. A recent farmer survey in South Africa highlighted the rapid deterioration of the grain and oilseed harvest due to extreme heat and dry conditions. The Crop Estimates Committee fears a 13% decline in the summer grains and oilseed harvest compared to the previous year, a reflection of the challenging weather conditions faced by farmers.

Regional Responses and Challenges

As the crisis unfolds, Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has declared the country's severe drought a national disaster and emergency, with nearly half of the maize production destroyed. This situation presents a dire need for imports, especially for Zimbabwe, which plans to import over 1 million metric tons of maize to mitigate the risk of hunger affecting approximately 2.7 million of its citizens. However, with Zambia's export capabilities hampered, the pressure shifts to South Africa to fulfill regional maize requirements, despite its own challenges.

Policy Considerations for Mitigation

Addressing this crisis requires careful consideration of response policies. Experts advise against export restrictions and price caps, emphasizing the need for support at the household level. Additionally, there is a call for Southern African nations to explore alternative sources for maize imports, considering the limited availability within the region. The situation underscores the importance of strategic planning and international cooperation to navigate the challenges posed by climate-induced weather patterns and ensure food security for the affected populations.

As Southern Africa grapples with the impact of El Niño on its maize supply, the crisis highlights the broader implications of climate change on food security. Policymakers and stakeholders must work collaboratively to develop resilient agricultural systems capable of withstanding future climate challenges, securing the food supply chain for millions across the region.