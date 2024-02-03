Ekwueme Square Set for a Facelift: A Step Towards Anambra's Transformation

In a bid to transform Anambra State into the 'Dubai of Africa', the state government has initiated an ambitious upgrade of Ekwueme Square. Hon. Pauly Onyeka, the Commissioner for Housing, has placed high demands on the contractors responsible for the project, outlining a vision of a world-class event center in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo's progressive blueprint for the state.

Setting Standards High for Anambra's Transformation

During the official handover of the project site to the contractors, the Commissioner for Housing emphasized the state government's commitment to delivering a facility that aligns with international standards. The proposed upgrades include an executive pavilion, a VIP lounge, recreational and relaxation facilities, and ample parking space, among other amenities. The government has made it abundantly clear that there is no room for subpar performance.

Contractor's Assurance

Representing the contractors, Engr Ugochukwu Nnigbo of Pizim Engineering Limited, reassured the government of their unwavering commitment to meeting the set high standards and project deadlines. They pledged not just quality work but also timely delivery, understanding the significance of the project to the state's transformation.

A Progressive Vision for Anambra

This project serves as a testament to Governor Soludo's broader goal of making Anambra a livable and progressive state. The anticipated world-class facility at Ekwueme Square is expected to be a point of pride and value for the people of Anambra, reflecting the state's journey toward prosperity and global recognition.