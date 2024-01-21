Egypt's Stand on International Crises Highlighted at NAM Summit

In a display of diplomatic prowess, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry addressed a myriad of regional crises at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda. He called for international cooperation and steadfast adherence to international law, notably touching upon transboundary water issues like the water scarcity plaguing Egypt.

Expressions of Solidarity with Sudan

Shoukry expressed Egypt's solidarity with Sudan, a nation embroiled in military confrontations that have resulted in a death toll of over 13,000 since April, according to conservative estimates. The humanitarian situation in Sudan is dire, and Egypt, as a fellow African nation, has not remained indifferent to Sudan's plight. Egypt has welcomed over 350,000 Sudanese refugees and strongly advocates for a Sudanese-led resolution to the crisis.

Asserting Support for Somali Sovereignty

Shoukry also reaffirmed Egypt's unyielding support for the unity of Somali territories and the complete sovereignty of Somalia. His comments followed the controversial agreement between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland to establish a naval base and port, a move which Egypt perceives as a threat to Somali unity. Shoukry's criticism of Ethiopia's unilateral move underscored Egypt's pledge to support and train Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty during these challenging times.

Addressing the Middle East Conflict

Turning his attention to the Middle East conflict, Shoukry condemned Israel's aggression in Gaza, which has led to over 24,000 deaths and widespread destruction, including the displacement of 1.6 million Palestinians. In a call to arms, he urged the Non-Aligned Movement to uphold its historical positions in condemning Israel's actions and supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The NAM Summit, founded during the Cold War era as a coalition of states not aligned with either the Eastern or Western bloc, continues to foster discussions on various international and regional issues. With Egypt's active participation, the summit serves as a platform for the articulation of the country's foreign policy and its role in regional and global affairs.