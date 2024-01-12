Egypt Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen Amid Ongoing Gaza War

In an escalating regional crisis, Egypt has voiced its anxiety over a series of overnight aerial attacks on Yemen, underscoring the potential for further conflict in an already tense region. The situation is exacerbated by the ongoing war in Gaza, which continues to add fuel to a highly combustible situation. As a major player in the Middle East and a historical peace broker, Egypt’s apprehension towards the development that could spiral into a wider regional conflict is palpable.

Egypt’s Call for Restraint

It is likely that the Egyptian government has urged all parties involved to exercise restraint, advocating for a dialogue to prevent further escalation of hostilities. Behind the diplomatic curtain, Egypt may be orchestrating negotiations or proposing initiatives aimed at de-escalation and peace-building. This approach reflects Egypt’s strategic interests in preserving stability in its vicinity and preventing the spread of warfare that could have serious security implications for itself and for the region’s stability.

Concern Over Aerial Raids in Yemen

Egypt’s concern is rooted in the escalation of military operations in the Red Sea and air strikes in Yemen following the combined military action of the United States and the United Kingdom. The two nations targeted nearly 30 locations in Yemen using over 150 munitions. In the aftermath, the US Navy has advised American-flagged vessels to steer clear of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for the next 72 hours. The Houthi militants’ targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea has also fueled the concern.

The Ongoing Gaza War: A Contributing Factor

The ongoing Gaza war adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The conflict has heightened tensions in the region, making the potential escalation in the Yemen conflict due to aerial raids even more concerning. The international community, including Canada’s prime minister, has expressed support for the US strikes on Houthi targets. The collective concern is a clear indicator of the widespread apprehension about the potentially explosive situation in the region.