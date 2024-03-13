ECOWAS Single Currency Implementation Faces Setback as Convergence Criteria Remain Unmet

The expectation for the ECOWAS Single Currency, "Eco," by 2027 is now deemed unrealistic, according to Dr. Olorunsola Olowofeso, Director-General of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ). This announcement comes as member states, including Sierra Leone, struggle to consistently meet the crucial economic convergence criteria outlined by the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI).

Criteria for Eco Implementation

To pave the way for the Eco's implementation, member states are required to fulfill ten convergence criteria established by WAMI. These criteria include four primary and six secondary indicators. The primary criteria encompass maintaining a single-digit inflation rate, a fiscal deficit not exceeding 4% of the GDP, a central bank deficit-financing limited to 10% of the previous year’s tax revenues, and maintaining gross external reserves sufficient to cover imports for at least three months.

Decline in Convergence Indicators

Addressing concerns at the 48th meeting of the Committee of Governors of the Central Banks of the WAMZ member-states in Abuja, Dr. Olowofeso expressed skepticism regarding the timely achievement of the convergence criteria. He highlighted that none of the member states are projected to satisfy all four primary convergence criteria consistently between 2024 and 2026.

Deterioration in Performance

Dr. Olowofeso further elucidated that the assessment of member states' performance indicates a decline in the zone's performance score, plummeting to 29.2% by the end of June 2023, compared to 41.7% during the same period in 2022. This downward trend reflects the significant challenges faced in meeting the convergence criteria.

Longer Timeline for Single Currency Realization

Medium-term projections on macroeconomic convergence suggest that none of the WAMZ member-states will sustainably meet all primary convergence criteria by 2027. Consequently, the realization of the ECOWAS Single Currency faces delays, with the convergence phase of the roadmap requiring an extended timeline for achievement.