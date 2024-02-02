ECOWAS Parliament to Reconvene Amidst Challenges of Potential Disintegration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament is gearing up for its First Ordinary Session of 2024, emerging from the shadows of the Second Session of the Fifth Legislature, which concluded in 2023. As a harbinger of West African integration and a champion of human rights, democracy, rule of law, and good governance, the ECOWAS Parliament has its work cut out as it grapples with contentious issues of migration, gender equality, industrial environmental impact, domestic revenue mobilization, and democracy entrenchment amidst a resurgence of military coups.

Disintegration Looms as Military Juntas Break Away

As the Parliament prepares to reconvene, the specter of potential disintegration looms large. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic, currently under the rule of military juntas, have shown signs of breaking away from ECOWAS, citing deviation from its founding principles and succumbing to foreign influence. In response, these nations have been temporarily suspended by ECOWAS.

Call for Unity Amidst Rising Tensions

In the face of this daunting challenge, civil society organizations, including the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International (TI), and West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF), have rallied to urge the Parliament to take decisive action and stem the tide of disintegration. Nigeria, a pivotal ECOWAS member, has echoed these sentiments by reaffirming its commitment to the bloc's values and the imperative of due process and dialogue.

Addressing the Critical Issues

The First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in 2023 underscored the need to tackle pressing issues such as counter-terrorism, cultural exchanges, irregular migration, disease control, and economic growth amidst rising insecurity and conflicts. As the Parliament prepares to convene once again, these issues remain at the forefront, demanding urgent action and unyielding resolve.