Ebonyi State's Chuba Okadigbo Airport Set for Full Flight Operations in May 2024

The state government of Ebonyi, Nigeria, has announced that full flight operations at the rehabilitated Chuba Okadigbo International Airport are set to begin in May 2024. The announcement was made by Ngozi Obichukwu, the State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, during an inspection of the airport's runway.

Runway Rehabilitation

The need for rehabilitation was identified when it was acknowledged that the runway, initially made with concrete, needed to be asphalted to align with aviation standards. This change was requested by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAN). Despite the airport being commissioned in 2023 by the former Governor, David Umahi, additional work on the runway was deemed necessary.

Funding and Economic Impact

To facilitate the rehabilitation, the state government has released 30% of the payment, supported by a credible bank. The completed runway is expected to transform the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport into an economic hub for Ebonyi state and the South East region, and act as a gateway for African countries like Cameroon and Chad. The airport's operation will also boost the export of goods and services.

Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport

In a related development, the federal government has indicated that the Ogun state Agro-Cargo Airport is nearing completion, with operations predicted to commence before the end of 2023. Governor Abiodun and Finance Minister Wale Edun have stressed the airport's potential as a major economic contributor to the state.