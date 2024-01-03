en English
Africa

Eastern Cape Faces Severe Weather: Future of Coffee Bay in Peril

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
Eastern Cape Faces Severe Weather: Future of Coffee Bay in Peril

Severe weather conditions, including damaging winds and thunderstorms, have been forecasted for parts of the Eastern Cape in South Africa. A yellow level-two warning has been issued, causing concern for areas such as the OR Tambo District and the town of Coffee Bay, still reeling from the recent devastating floods.

Recent Floods and Their Damage

The recent floods in the region caused widespread destruction, impacting local businesses and infrastructure. Bridges connecting rural communities near Coffee Bay to urban centers like Mqanduli and Mthatha were severely damaged, with at least four bridges being washed away. Among the 27 damaged bridges, the Nenga bridge was a notable casualty, leading to at least 18 reported drownings. The local populace was left stranded, raising serious concerns for community safety.

Facing Nature’s Fury

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has predicted continued rain and thunderstorms for several of South Africa’s provinces, including significant parts of the Eastern Cape. Residents and visitors are being warned to prepare for extreme conditions in the coming days. High winds are also expected, with severe thunderstorms being predicted for the Eastern Cape. Special caution has been advised for travelers in these regions. Updated weather warnings and advisories are being posted regularly on the SAWS website.

Coffee Bay: A Paradise Lost?

Once known for its picturesque beauty, the town of Coffee Bay is now grappling with the harsh reality of nature’s wrath and the lack of adequate infrastructure to mitigate such disasters. The recent weather challenges, coupled with the impact of natural disasters, have led local businesses to express concerns about the sustainability and future of the town. There is a growing fear that the ‘glory days’ of Coffee Bay may be behind it, as businesses struggle to survive amidst the ongoing crisis.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

