Durban's Decline: Pollution, Infrastructure Woes, and Governance Crisis Unraveled

Once celebrated as Surf City, Durban now confronts a grim reality, marred by pollution, failing infrastructure, and a governance crisis that threatens its very essence. The city, known for its vibrant beaches and cultural melange, has seen better days, with recent developments casting a shadow over its future.

From Golden Mile to Gritty Shores

What was once the bustling Golden Mile now reflects a starkly different image. The decline began subtly post-2010 World Cup, accelerating with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically reduced tourist influx. Local businesses, once thriving on foreign currency, find themselves on the brink, struggling to stay afloat amidst the city's tarnished reputation. The environmental degradation, particularly the polluted waters, serves as a deterrent, further crippling the local economy and reducing the once-packed beaches to near desolation.

Infrastructure and Governance at the Heart of Decay

The city's infrastructure, neglected for decades, now presents an urgent challenge. Reports of <a href="https://www.news24.com/news24/politics/on-the-road-durbans-decay-from-surf-city-to-surf-shy