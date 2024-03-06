Drivers Demand Better Visibility on Bolgatanga-Bawku Road Amid Safety Concerns

Drivers who regularly travel the Bolgatanga-Bawku road in the Upper East Region of Ghana are calling for urgent improvements to the road's infrastructure, highlighting the deplorable condition and poor visibility that significantly increase the risk of accidents. With the area's heightened security risks, the lack of adequate road and pavement reflectors, along with insufficient warning signs, has become a critical concern for those navigating this vital route, particularly during the challenging light conditions of dawn and dusk.

Challenges on the Road

According to the drivers, the most problematic sections include Kongo in the Nabdam District, through Zebilla in the Bawku West District, to the Bawku Municipality, and along the Kobore Bridge on the White Volta. Mr Adams Yakubu, a salon commercial car driver and a frequent user of the road, pointed out the added pressure of a curfew in the area, which forces drivers to rush to reach their destinations on time, often compromising safety. The absence of bright reflectors and clear road signs is particularly dangerous in the evenings, making it difficult to spot hazards in time to avoid accidents.

Authorities' Response and Safety Measures

In response to the growing concerns, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has initiated Christmas campaigns targeting a crash-free yuletide in the Upper East region. Emphasizing the importance of adhering to road safety protocols, the NRSA, along with the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), is working to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place to promote safer travel. However, drivers argue that immediate action is required to address the specific issues plaguing the Bolgatanga-Bawku road, especially the installation of more effective road and pavement reflectors and warning signs.

Community and Trader Concerns

Another point of contention is the presence of traders, particularly those selling watermelon, onions, and other vegetables, on the Bazua Bridge. Despite police presence, the trading activities create obstacles for drivers, further complicating navigation through the area. The situation underscores the need for a comprehensive approach to road safety that includes not only infrastructure improvements but also community engagement and regulation of trading activities in potentially hazardous locations.

As the drivers of the Bolgatanga-Bawku road await decisive action from the authorities, the call for improved visibility and infrastructure serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by road users in the region. The situation on this critical route underscores the broader issue of road safety in Ghana, highlighting the importance of proactive measures to protect the lives of all who depend on the nation's roads for their daily activities and livelihoods. The resolution of these issues will not only enhance safety but also contribute to the overall well-being and economic development of the Upper East Region.