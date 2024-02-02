Domestic Violence in Nairobi: Silent War within Marriages

Behind the bustling streets of Nairobi, a silent war seems to be emerging, one that is insidious, often concealed within the boundaries of homes and marriages. This is the war of domestic violence, an issue that has been increasingly plaguing the households of Nairobi, irrespective of gender, cutting across socio-economic classes, and often exacerbated by financial struggles, substance abuse, and societal pressures.

The Silent Victims

Among the victims is Stephen Lebati, a 27-year-old man who narrates his ordeal of domestic violence, triggered by a chain of unfortunate events. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic affected his business drastically, leading to financial strain and escalated conflicts with his wife. What followed were distressing instances of physical and verbal abuse, tearing apart the fabric of their marriage.

Similar narratives echo in the lives of other victims such as Charles Mwangi and Moses Mole. Mwangi's tale revolves around a teenage pregnancy and a hasty marriage, which gradually morphed into an environment of violence. His extended working hours were seen as an indication of infidelity, leading his wife to resort to violence.

Mole's story, on the other hand, revolves around job loss and his wife's spiraling drug addiction. This forced him to shoulder household responsibilities single-handedly, along with the care of their son, while enduring the brunt of his wife's volatile behavior.

The Unspoken Reality of Femicide

Domestic violence in Nairobi also has a darker side, manifesting in the alarming rates of femicide. Women like Mariam Hussein and Belinder Amboko bear testimony to this grim reality. Hussein's life took a tragic turn after the birth of her first child when her husband's behavior shifted violently. He became unfaithful and neglectful, subjecting her to physical abuse.

Amboko's ordeal began after she conceived. The pregnancy was met with violence from her husband, leading to multiple partners, infections, and, tragically, a miscarriage caused by the beatings.

A Cry for Change

These narratives shed light on the stark reality of domestic violence within Nairobi's households, an issue demanding immediate attention and intervention. The call is for a collective effort, urging the government, non-governmental organizations, and society at large, to counter this deeply-rooted problem, and to provide support to victims, ensuring their safety and rehabilitation.