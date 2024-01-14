en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Djibouti Leads Diplomatic Intervention in Horn of Africa

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Djibouti Leads Diplomatic Intervention in Horn of Africa

In an authoritative move, Djibouti’s President and Chairman of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ismail Omar Guelleh, has called for an extraordinary session of IGAD. This call serves as a direct response to the escalating tensions in the volatile Horn of Africa. The scheduled summit, set to take place on January 18, 2024, represents the first formal effort by an IGAD member to mediate in the conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Addressing Rising Tensions

The extraordinary session aims to address the recent events that have seen a worrisome escalation in tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia. The friction follows a disputed pact with the seceded Somaliland region, causing a strain in relations and sparking fears of further instability in the region.

As a key player in the region, Djibouti’s initiative establishes a platform for dialogue and a potential path to resolution. The summit is set to convene heads of state and governments from all eight IGAD member countries. The goal is to discuss the crises and possibly develop a collective approach to resolving the issues at hand.

International Appeals for Diplomacy

Both the African Union and the United States have expressed concern about the situation, appealing for tranquillity and urging diplomatic dialogue to resolve the crisis. The AU Commission Chairperson and the State Department spokesman have emphasized the need for calm, mutual respect, and support for Somalia’s sovereignty. The international community watches with bated breath as the Horn of Africa braces for the pivotal IGAD summit.

0
Africa Djibouti International Relations
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India's Export Bans Threaten Food Security
The global rice market is in the throes of a crisis unseen in two decades, with India’s export bans on certain varieties of rice exacerbating the situation. This has triggered a severe impact on food security in developing nations and sent global rice prices skyrocketing by 15 to 20 percent, reaching their highest levels in
Global Rice Crisis Intensifies as India's Export Bans Threaten Food Security
Unresolved Pothole Crisis in South Africa's Free State Region: Technology and Infrastructure at Odds
32 mins ago
Unresolved Pothole Crisis in South Africa's Free State Region: Technology and Infrastructure at Odds
US and Africa Reach Preliminary Deal to Extend Duty-Free Trade Access
36 mins ago
US and Africa Reach Preliminary Deal to Extend Duty-Free Trade Access
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
11 mins ago
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
Sudan Government Declines IGAD Summit Invitation Amid Ongoing Conflict
22 mins ago
Sudan Government Declines IGAD Summit Invitation Amid Ongoing Conflict
Coinbase Expands into Africa, Ushering in a New Era of Financial Freedom
28 mins ago
Coinbase Expands into Africa, Ushering in a New Era of Financial Freedom
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt, China Stand for Red Sea Safety; Taiwan's DPP Victory Reshapes Regional Dynamics
1 min
Egypt, China Stand for Red Sea Safety; Taiwan's DPP Victory Reshapes Regional Dynamics
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
3 mins
Sexologist Debunks 'Wait-10-Dates' Myth: Advocates Self-Awareness in Relationship Pursuit
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
6 mins
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
6 mins
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
7 mins
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
7 mins
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
8 mins
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
8 mins
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
8 mins
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app