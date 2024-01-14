Djibouti Leads Diplomatic Intervention in Horn of Africa

In an authoritative move, Djibouti’s President and Chairman of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ismail Omar Guelleh, has called for an extraordinary session of IGAD. This call serves as a direct response to the escalating tensions in the volatile Horn of Africa. The scheduled summit, set to take place on January 18, 2024, represents the first formal effort by an IGAD member to mediate in the conflict between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Addressing Rising Tensions

The extraordinary session aims to address the recent events that have seen a worrisome escalation in tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia. The friction follows a disputed pact with the seceded Somaliland region, causing a strain in relations and sparking fears of further instability in the region.

As a key player in the region, Djibouti’s initiative establishes a platform for dialogue and a potential path to resolution. The summit is set to convene heads of state and governments from all eight IGAD member countries. The goal is to discuss the crises and possibly develop a collective approach to resolving the issues at hand.

International Appeals for Diplomacy

Both the African Union and the United States have expressed concern about the situation, appealing for tranquillity and urging diplomatic dialogue to resolve the crisis. The AU Commission Chairperson and the State Department spokesman have emphasized the need for calm, mutual respect, and support for Somalia’s sovereignty. The international community watches with bated breath as the Horn of Africa braces for the pivotal IGAD summit.