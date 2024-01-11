en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Djibouti Declines to Join US-led Naval Coalition in Red Sea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Djibouti Declines to Join US-led Naval Coalition in Red Sea

In a move that defies global expectations, Djibouti, a crucial player in the Horn of Africa, has chosen not to participate in the US-led naval coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, in the Red Sea. Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, articulated that the coalition’s main agenda is to counter operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the region, predominantly originating from Yemen.

Unflinching Despite Potential Economic Risks

In a courageous stance, despite the potential economic risks, Youssouf revealed that his country does not denounce the attacks by Sanaa in the Red Sea and Bab el Mandeb strait. Djibouti views these attacks as a form of legitimate support for the Palestinians. He further recognized that maritime trade through the Bab el Mandeb strait is pivotal to Djibouti’s economy and its closure could trigger an economic collapse. Despite these risks, Djibouti’s position remains steadfast: non-involvement in the coalition.

Djibouti’s Contrasting Move

In a contrasting move that has raised eyebrows, Djibouti’s Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed confirmed the deployment of a U.S. Patriot air and missile defense system within the country’s borders. However, this system is restricted from being used against Yemen, thereby maintaining Djibouti’s position of non-engagement in conflicts with Yemen.

Implications for the Region

The decision by Djibouti not to join the coalition could have far-reaching implications for the region. The Red Sea is a significant maritime passage for global trade, with the Bab el Mandeb strait alone seeing about 12% of global trade passing through it. Djibouti’s refusal to join the coalition adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the region. The country’s stance could potentially influence other countries in the region and beyond, thereby shaping the future discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

0
Africa Foreign Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Nighttime Operation Goes Awry: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing Off Somali Coast
Two U.S. Navy SEALs, the apex predators of the U.S. military’s special forces, have been reported missing following a nighttime boarding mission off the volatile coast of Somalia. The incident occurred last Thursday when one of the SEALs was swept off their vessel by towering sea waves, leading to a fellow SEAL jumping in after
Nighttime Operation Goes Awry: Two U.S. Navy SEALs Missing Off Somali Coast
Uganda in Flux: A Digest of Recent Developments
31 mins ago
Uganda in Flux: A Digest of Recent Developments
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
54 mins ago
African National Congress Celebrates Founding Anniversary: A Deep Dive into the Implications
BBC Scotland's Glenn Campbell Finds 'New Lease of Life' Post Cancer Diagnosis
5 mins ago
BBC Scotland's Glenn Campbell Finds 'New Lease of Life' Post Cancer Diagnosis
Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939
8 mins ago
Retired African American Teacher Reclaims Family Legacy: Gifted Land Lost to Racist Mob in 1939
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Demanding Stability Amid Power Outages
30 mins ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Demanding Stability Amid Power Outages
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
11 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Republican Voters to Brave Subzero Temperatures in First Primary Event
Alan Cumming's Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM's Transgender Rights Stance
34 seconds
Alan Cumming's Humorous Stint on Saturday Kitchen Amid Criticism of UK PM's Transgender Rights Stance
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
39 seconds
Novak Djokovic Poised for Continued Success at the Australian Open 2024
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
40 seconds
Political Turbulence in Mumbai: Will Milind Deora Switch Allegiances?
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
1 min
Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Hidden Health Risk Unveiled
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
2 mins
Russia Criticizes Western Aggression in Yemen at UN Security Council Meeting
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
3 mins
The 2024 US Presidential Race: A Biden-Trump Rematch with Lasting Impacts
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
3 mins
Taiwan's DPP Secures Historic Third Term: The Implications
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
4 mins
Quebec Mandates Predominant Use of French in Business Signage and Labelling
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app