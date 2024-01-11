Djibouti Declines to Join US-led Naval Coalition in Red Sea

In a move that defies global expectations, Djibouti, a crucial player in the Horn of Africa, has chosen not to participate in the US-led naval coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, in the Red Sea. Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, articulated that the coalition’s main agenda is to counter operations targeting Israeli-linked vessels in the region, predominantly originating from Yemen.

Unflinching Despite Potential Economic Risks

In a courageous stance, despite the potential economic risks, Youssouf revealed that his country does not denounce the attacks by Sanaa in the Red Sea and Bab el Mandeb strait. Djibouti views these attacks as a form of legitimate support for the Palestinians. He further recognized that maritime trade through the Bab el Mandeb strait is pivotal to Djibouti’s economy and its closure could trigger an economic collapse. Despite these risks, Djibouti’s position remains steadfast: non-involvement in the coalition.

Djibouti’s Contrasting Move

In a contrasting move that has raised eyebrows, Djibouti’s Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed confirmed the deployment of a U.S. Patriot air and missile defense system within the country’s borders. However, this system is restricted from being used against Yemen, thereby maintaining Djibouti’s position of non-engagement in conflicts with Yemen.

Implications for the Region

The decision by Djibouti not to join the coalition could have far-reaching implications for the region. The Red Sea is a significant maritime passage for global trade, with the Bab el Mandeb strait alone seeing about 12% of global trade passing through it. Djibouti’s refusal to join the coalition adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the region. The country’s stance could potentially influence other countries in the region and beyond, thereby shaping the future discourse on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.