Africa

Disruptive Technologies Drive Strategic Advancements in the Middle East and Africa’s Telecom Industry

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Disruptive Technologies Drive Strategic Advancements in the Middle East and Africa’s Telecom Industry

In 2023, the telecom industry in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) experienced a significant shift, driven by the advent of disruptive technologies. According to the annual Comm. Decisive Dozen rankings released by Pursuit Mode Initiatives, a strategic consultancy based in the United Arab Emirates, the industry saw a surge in maturity and strategic decision-making. The rankings, which spotlight the top 12 telco executives in the region, are based on the effectiveness of strategic decisions made in the context of the telecom market.

The Rise of Digital Platforms and 5G

The report highlighted an increasing adoption of digital platforms, including ‘super apps,’ for additional revenue in sectors like gaming, mobile money, and entertainment. Telecom companies are leveraging technologies like 5G for digital transformation, with significant investments from e& in the Vodafone Group and STC in Telefonica. The industry also witnessed the success of mobile money and fintech in Africa, underscored by Mastercard’s investment in MTN Group’s fintech division.

Unprecedented Cooperation

In an unprecedented move, Zain Group and Ooredoo formed a joint tower management entity, combining nearly 30,000 towers. This cooperation is a testament to the evolution and maturity of the telecom industry in the region. Other significant developments included the lack of bidders for a telecom license in Ethiopia and MTN’s exit from several African countries, indicating a more calculated approach to opportunities.

Ericsson’s Focus on Africa

Ericsson is focusing on higher penetration levels in sub-Saharan Africa and boosting network efficiency. They are working on building 4G in Kenya and supporting local operators Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom Kenya. By 2024, there are 16 countries across Africa with commercial 5G deployments. Ericsson believes that 5G can revolutionize sectors including agriculture, e-commerce, healthcare, logistics, gaming, education, and tourism. They are also committed to making their technology more sustainable.

Aramco Dominates Brand Finance’s Global 500 Index

The 2024 Global 500 index published by Brand Finance reveals that Aramco continues to dominate as the most valuable brand in the Middle East. Etisalat by e group has continued to maintain its status as the strongest telecom brand in the Middle East and Africa. The Saudi Telecommunication Company also made a significant breakthrough on the index breaking into the global top 150 most valuable brands at 149.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

