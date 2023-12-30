en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Diplomatic Conflict Erupts Between Burundi and Rwanda Over Rebel Group Support

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:21 pm EST
Diplomatic Conflict Erupts Between Burundi and Rwanda Over Rebel Group Support

In a recent development, a diplomatic spat has unfolded between the African nations of Burundi and Rwanda. The conflict was ignited by allegations from Burundi’s government claiming that Rwanda has been lending support to the RED-Tabara, a rebel group. This group, established in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has recently taken responsibility for a series of violent assaults in Gatumba village, located near the border of Burundi and the DRC. These attacks have caused the deaths of ten civilians, nine soldiers, and one police officer.

Rwanda Accused of Supporting RED-Tabara

President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi has publicly denounced Rwanda during a radio broadcast, alleging that the latter is backing the rebels. This accusation has further strained the already tense relations between the two countries. However, these claims by Burundi’s president have not yet been independently confirmed, and no official response has been issued by Rwanda to the allegations.

RED-Tabara’s Recent Attacks

RED-Tabara, based in the DRC’s South Kivu province, has been accused of several violent attacks in Burundi since 2015. The group has an estimated force of between 500-800 fighters. In recent weeks, the group claimed responsibility for the assault on Gatumba village that resulted in at least 20 casualties.

The Great Lakes Region Instability

This incident underscores the persistent instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region, where numerous armed factions operate across fluid borders. This often leads to strained diplomatic ties among the impacted countries. In the past, both Burundi and Rwanda have accused each other of meddling in their internal affairs, adding to the region’s complexity.

0
Africa
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON

By Salman Khan

Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development

By BNN Correspondents

Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: Uganda's Journey Through 2023 and the Road Ahead

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations ...
@Africa · 3 hours
Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations ...
heart comment 0
Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON

By Salman Khan

Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON
Significant Events and Developments Unfold in Uganda: H1 2023

By Quadri Adejumo

Significant Events and Developments Unfold in Uganda: H1 2023
Kampala on the Brink: A City, A Country, and Challenges Ahead

By BNN Correspondents

Kampala on the Brink: A City, A Country, and Challenges Ahead
Cooperation and Advancement: The Pillars of Angola’s Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Cooperation and Advancement: The Pillars of Angola's Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
1 min
Peter Obi Visits Plateau State, Pledges N10 Million Support following Violent Attacks
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
2 mins
The Power of Visual Evidence: A Deep Dive into Recent Incident Footage Releases
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
4 mins
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
5 mins
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
7 mins
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
13 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
14 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
15 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
20 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app