Diplomatic Conflict Erupts Between Burundi and Rwanda Over Rebel Group Support

In a recent development, a diplomatic spat has unfolded between the African nations of Burundi and Rwanda. The conflict was ignited by allegations from Burundi’s government claiming that Rwanda has been lending support to the RED-Tabara, a rebel group. This group, established in the South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has recently taken responsibility for a series of violent assaults in Gatumba village, located near the border of Burundi and the DRC. These attacks have caused the deaths of ten civilians, nine soldiers, and one police officer.

Rwanda Accused of Supporting RED-Tabara

President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi has publicly denounced Rwanda during a radio broadcast, alleging that the latter is backing the rebels. This accusation has further strained the already tense relations between the two countries. However, these claims by Burundi’s president have not yet been independently confirmed, and no official response has been issued by Rwanda to the allegations.

RED-Tabara’s Recent Attacks

RED-Tabara, based in the DRC’s South Kivu province, has been accused of several violent attacks in Burundi since 2015. The group has an estimated force of between 500-800 fighters. In recent weeks, the group claimed responsibility for the assault on Gatumba village that resulted in at least 20 casualties.

The Great Lakes Region Instability

This incident underscores the persistent instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region, where numerous armed factions operate across fluid borders. This often leads to strained diplomatic ties among the impacted countries. In the past, both Burundi and Rwanda have accused each other of meddling in their internal affairs, adding to the region’s complexity.