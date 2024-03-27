Desperate Journeys Continue: Migrants Brave Perilous Seas from North Africa to Europe Despite New EU Deals

Amid the ongoing migrant crisis, Edna Mossay, a 32-year-old from Sierra Leone, along with her four children, exemplifies the desperation driving thousands to flee their homelands for Europe, braving dangerous crossings from North Africa. Despite European Union efforts to stem the tide through multi-billion euro deals with North African countries, aimed at reinforcing border controls and reducing migrant arrivals, individuals like Mossay persist in their perilous journeys, seeking safety and better lives away from corruption, violence, and poverty.

EU's Externalization Strategy

The European Union's strategy to manage migration flows involves externalizing border control to neighboring North African states, a policy that has gained momentum since the Syrian crisis in 2015. Recent deals, including a 7.4 billion euro agreement with Egypt, highlight Europe's intent to create a 'buffer zone' along the Mediterranean. However, this approach raises ethical concerns, as it often places migrants in the hands of militias, human traffickers, and in conditions marred by racism and violence, further endangering their lives.

Consequences for Migrants

As Europe fortifies its borders, migrants like those in the makeshift camps outside the Tunis offices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) find themselves in limbo. Here, stories of fleeing unspeakable horrors back home clash with the harsh realities of their temporary refuges – shantytowns where survival is a daily struggle. Despite the dangers, the hope for a better future in Europe remains undiminished for many, even as the EU's policies push their dreams further out of reach.

Looking Ahead: Investment and Externalization

The EU plans to invest heavily in source countries, with initiatives like the 150 billion euros Global Gateway package and Italy's Mattei Plan aiming to create economic opportunities in Africa. These efforts, positioned as development aid, seek to address the root causes of migration by providing potential migrants with alternatives to leaving their homelands. Yet, the effectiveness of such investments remains to be seen, as corruption and conflict in many North African states continue to undermine these initiatives, leaving the future of migration flows uncertain.