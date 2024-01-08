en English
Africa

Crocodile Attack on Okavango River Claims Life of Namibian Boy

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Crocodile Attack on Okavango River Claims Life of Namibian Boy

In a heartrending incident on the Okavango River, a nine-year-old Namibian boy fell prey to a deadly crocodile attack. The boy, on a visit to his grandmother in Angola, was by the riverside with other children when the attack took place around 08:00 AM on Friday.

A Horrific Discovery

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism conducted a search for the boy’s remains, which were found scattered on Sunday. The search was conducted with the assistance of local villagers, including Marno van der Merwe and his son.

In response to this horrific incident, the crocodile was hunted down and killed, revealing additional remains of the boy inside the reptile. The discovery was a chilling reminder of the raw and often brutal face of nature.

A Plea for Vigilance

Romeo Muyunda, a spokesperson for the Ministry, confirmed the tragic details of the search and the boy’s death. He described the event as horrific and expressed his condolences to the boy’s distraught family.

Muyunda also issued a stern warning to residents in areas prone to human-wildlife conflicts. He urged them to remain vigilant and cautious, as the risk of attacks by wild animals remains ever-present.

The Larger Picture

This incident is not an isolated one. It marks one of several recent fatalities in the Kavango East region caused by crocodile attacks. These incidents underscore the need for awareness and precaution in areas where the boundaries between human habitation and wildlife habitats blur.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

