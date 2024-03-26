Critical Undersea Cable Damage Disrupts Internet in West Africa, Economic Fallout Ensues

Across large parts of Africa, critical internet infrastructure faced unprecedented disruption following the damage to four major undersea data cables, including the West African Cable System (WACS). This incident, occurring near Ivory Coast and further compounded by damage near Yemen, led to significant internet outages and economic losses across several countries. Ghana's stock exchange experienced delays, while companies in Nigeria faced operational disruptions, highlighting the region's vulnerability due to its heavy reliance on a limited number of submarine cables for global connectivity.

Unprecedented Disruption and Immediate Fallout

The damage to these essential digital lifelines has caused widespread connectivity issues, affecting everything from stock market operations in Ghana to corporate communications in Nigeria. The impact was immediate, with data connectivity in countries like Liberia and Benin plummeting to below 20% of normal levels. Economic activities were severely hindered, with Nigeria alone estimating losses exceeding N273 billion. This situation underscores the critical role of submarine cables in supporting the digital economy and the urgent need for diversified and resilient infrastructure.

Challenges in Repair and Future Solutions

Repairing these cables is a complex and costly affair, with estimates running into millions of dollars and expected timelines extending up to eight weeks. The incident has spurred discussions on enhancing the protection of these vital assets, with initiatives like the planned WIOCC cable from South Africa to Europe, aimed at bolstering the continent's connectivity resilience. Furthermore, the Nigerian government, in discussions with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), seeks to establish a framework for regional cooperation in protecting telecommunications infrastructure, highlighting the importance of collective action in safeguarding digital connectivity.

Reflections on Connectivity and Resilience

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of global internet infrastructure and the disproportionate impact that damage to such assets can have on regions with limited redundancy options. It emphasizes the need for increased investment in digital infrastructure, not just in terms of physical cables but also in data centers and cross-continental links that can provide alternative routes for data traffic. As Africa continues to grow as a digital economy powerhouse, ensuring the resilience of its connectivity infrastructure becomes paramount for its development and integration into the global digital economy.