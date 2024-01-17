Comoros Declares Curfew Amid Post-Election Turmoil

In the wake of tumultuous events in the Comoros, a curfew has been imposed following violent clashes between security forces and protestors. The unrest came in response to the re-election of President Azali Assoumani, a result that opposition leaders have emphatically labeled as fraudulent.

Civil Discontent Ignites Post-Election Turmoil

The civil strife escalated after the electoral commission announced that President Assoumani had secured another term with 62.97% of the vote, a declaration that was met with public outcry and widespread disbelief. The opposition has decried the election as a sham, alleging ballot stuffing and inconsistent results. This, coupled with an unexpectedly low voter turnout of 16%, has cast a cloud of doubt over the legitimacy of the election.

Clashes Lead to Curfew Declaration

The eruption of protests in the capital, Moroni, led to a violent confrontation with security forces. Demonstrators went as far as ransacking and setting ablaze the house of a former minister, while also creating roadblocks throughout the city. In reaction to the escalating civil disobedience, the government imposed a curfew from 10pm to 6am, citing 'public necessity'.

Government and International Responses

The government has accused the opposition of orchestrating the protests, a claim that has been met with a call for restraint from the United Nations. Despite the fact that international observers deemed the vote to be generally free and transparent, the opposition continues to contest the result. The Comoros, known for its political volatility and history of coups, now faces a new wave of uncertainty and tension.