Columbia Law School Seeks Legal Fellow for Global Justice Initiative

Columbia Law School's Human Rights Institute and Clinic have announced an opening for a full-time Legal Fellowship at the Postdoctoral Research Scholar level. The position is designed to bolster the TrialWatch Project, a joint venture with the Clooney Foundation for Justice. The project's main thrust is to monitor criminal trials worldwide, zeroing in on cases that involve vulnerable communities, including journalists, protesters, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and minorities.

Mission of the TrialWatch Project

The TrialWatch Project's core mission is to pull back the curtain on injustices, provide support to those unjustly detained, and champion the rule of law. The project's scope is set to expand, with plans to publish a Global Justice Ranking. This ranking aims to shine a light on countries' performances in upholding justice, thereby fanning the flames of advocacy for systemic change.

Waging Justice for Women and the Role of the Legal Fellow

In an exciting development, the project is set to launch Waging Justice for Women, a program funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This initiative will battle against legal discrimination faced by women, particularly in Africa. The Legal Fellow will play a crucial role in this initiative, immersed in tasks ranging from monitoring trials to conducting thematic research and fostering collaborations.

Salary Determination and Expectations

The salary for the Legal Fellow will be determined by a host of factors, including department budgets, qualifications, experience, education, and training. While the exact compensation has not been disclosed, it is estimated that the salary range could be between $70,000 and $80,000 per year, indicative of the value and importance given to this role in the pursuit of global justice.