Cocaine Smuggling Ring Unraveled at JKIA: From Underwear to Arrests of Five Suspects

Anti-narcotics detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking. The arrest of Apoko Damaris Adhiambo, caught attempting to board a plane to Madagascar with cocaine concealed in her underwear, has led to the dismantling of a larger cocaine-smuggling syndicate.

Initial Capture and Discovery

Apoko Damaris Adhiambo was stopped during a routine screening at JKIA, where a body scanner revealed suspicious items hidden in her undergarments. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of 57 pellets of cocaine, weighing approximately 600g. This arrest not only prevented the drugs from reaching their destination but also opened the door to further investigations.

Unraveling the Syndicate

Following her arrest, Adhiambo's interrogation led detectives to Harriet Asaba, identified as a key figure in the smuggling operation. Asaba's capture in Nairobi and subsequent interrogation uncovered three additional associates involved in the syndicate. Their arrests and the seizure of more cocaine pellets at a Nairobi beauty shop showcased the effectiveness of forensic technologies and intelligence-led policing in dismantling drug trafficking networks.

Looking Beyond Borders

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now working with Interpol to trace the intended recipients of the seized cocaine in Madagascar, highlighting the transnational nature of drug smuggling operations. The efforts to prosecute the arrested suspects underscore the commitment of Kenyan authorities to combat drug trafficking, not just within their borders but as part of a global network.

The arrest of Adhiambo and her associates marks a critical step forward in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Kenya. It demonstrates the importance of vigilance and international cooperation in preventing the distribution of illegal substances. As the case progresses, it serves as a reminder of the complex challenges that law enforcement agencies face in the fight against global drug smuggling networks.