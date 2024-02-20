Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda and Joe Walker Launch Road Safety Walk from Kampala to Fort Portal

Imagine a Uganda where every journey on the road no longer ends in tragedy, but in tales of safe arrivals and departures. This vision is what Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) and road safety advocate Joe Walker are aiming to turn into reality, as they embark on a transformative journey from Kampala to Fort Portal. Starting on the 26th of February, this 12-day walk is not just a physical challenge but a mission to change the narrative around road safety in Uganda.

Walking the Talk on Road Safety

The 'Get Home Safe' campaign is a clarion call to all Ugandans to stand up and be counted in the fight against road accidents. With over 12 road fatalities occurring daily across the nation, the urgency of this issue cannot be overstated. CCBU and Joe Walker’s partnership for this walk symbolizes a significant step towards raising awareness and promoting responsible road use among both drivers and pedestrians. By providing water and soft drinks to the participants, CCBU is not only supporting the physical endurance required for the walk but also fostering a spirit of community and shared responsibility.

Engaging Communities for a Safer Tomorrow

However, this walk is more than just a long trek; it's an engaging dialog with the heart of Uganda. As the walkers traverse from Kampala to Fort Portal, they will be stopping at various communities, including schools and taxi parks, to hold discussions on road safety. These interactions are crucial for understanding the local perspectives on road use and tailoring the campaign's messages to resonate with the real-life experiences of everyday Ugandans. The involvement of key stakeholders such as the Tooro Kingdom and Nation Media Group highlights the collaborative effort required to tackle such a pervasive problem.

A Step Towards a Safer Future

The partnership between CCBU and Joe Walker underlines a collective commitment to not only reduce the road traffic deaths by 50% by 2030 but also to foster a culture of safety and respect on the roads. This initiative is a testament to CCBU's long-standing commitment to safety, demonstrated by its 'Zero is Possible' campaign and the remarkable achievement of 730 days without fatalities at its Rwenzori and Namanve plants. By integrating road safety into its corporate social responsibility, CCBU is setting a precedent for how businesses can play a pivotal role in addressing societal challenges.

In conclusion, the road safety walk from Kampala to Fort Portal is a beacon of hope in Uganda's fight against road accidents. By promoting safe driving practices, pedestrian awareness, and the respectful coexistence of different transportation modes, CCBU and Joe Walker are laying down the foundation for a future where every journey on Ugandan roads is a safe one. This initiative is a powerful reminder that when communities, corporations, and advocates come together, achieving a significant reduction in road traffic deaths is not just a dream, but a very attainable reality.