Cobalt Crisis: Child Labor and Safety Risks Shadow Electric Vehicle Boom

Mining engineer Pierre Amani Kangenda inspects a cobalt mine in DR Congo, highlighting the dark underbelly of the electric vehicle (EV) industry's reliance on cobalt. Despite efforts to clean up the supply chain, child labor and tunnel collapses remain critical issues.

DR Congo dominates the global cobalt supply, crucial for EV batteries, but the sector is marred by child labor and unsafe conditions. RCS Global's monitoring aims to ensure ethical sourcing, yet challenges persist, with artisanal miners at the forefront of these concerns.

Efforts Towards Transparency

RCS Global's Better Mining program seeks to improve mining conditions and reduce child labor by monitoring and documenting mining activities. However, enforcing these standards and preventing child labor in all aspects of the cobalt supply chain proves complex.

While RCS Global and similar initiatives mark a step towards responsible cobalt sourcing, the path is fraught with obstacles. The story of the UCK Drain mine serves as a microcosm of the broader struggle to reconcile the demand for cobalt with ethical mining practices.