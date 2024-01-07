City of Cape Town Announces Key Water Supply Infrastructure Maintenance

At the dawn of the new year, the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced critical maintenance on the city’s water supply infrastructure, slated for Tuesday, 9 January 2024, from 9:00 to 18:00. The focus of this maintenance is the Claremont/Newlands area, with streets such as Main Road, Albion Road, Klipper Road, Dean Street, Bank Road, Arbor Road, and Mount Road, along with the surrounding areas, expected to be affected.

Enhancing Long-term Reliability and Efficiency

The maintenance is essential, involving the replacement of defective isolation valves. This strategic move aims to augment the long-term reliability and efficiency of the city’s water supply system. The City of Cape Town emphasizes the importance of this maintenance for the overall performance of the water supply service. Residents in the targeted zones may experience low water pressure or complete disruptions during the stipulated maintenance period.

Anticipating Disruptions and Post-Maintenance Effects

The City, well-aware of the potential inconvenience this may cause to its residents, has strategized to carry out the work with minimal impact. Residents are, however, forewarned of some temporary water discoloration or milkiness post-maintenance. This is an expected side effect of the maintenance work and is anticipated to resolve itself swiftly.

Precautionary Measures and Apologies

The City of Cape Town has extended its apologies for any inconvenience the maintenance may cause and has underscored that construction sites will be off-limits during the maintenance period. While the maintenance duration is scheduled to be nine hours, it may extend due to unforeseen complexities. Despite potential delays, the City is committed to completing the work efficiently to ensure the sustainability and long-term health of the water system.