CILT International Appoints First African President in Historic Move

In a landmark decision, The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) International has appointed Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey FCILT as their new president. Chief Teete’s appointment marks a historic moment in the institute’s century-old journey, as he becomes the first African to hold this esteemed position since its inception in 1919.

Chief Teete’s Legacy in Logistics and Transport

Chief Teete’s association with CILT Ghana spans almost three decades, during which he has showcased an unwavering commitment and deep-seated knowledge for the logistics and transport sector. His leadership roles within the institute have been instrumental in shaping his understanding of its workings and have prepared him for this prestigious role. Likening his role to that of a conductor, Chief Teete envisions every member playing their part in the institute’s collective success.

Welcoming the New President-Elect

Alongside Chief Teete, Jan Steenberg FCILT steps into the role of President-Elect. Jan has been a part of CILT since 1995 and is widely recognized for his expertise in supply chain management. His appointment further strengthens the institute’s leadership team and promises a bright future for the organization.

CILT International: A Pioneer in Professional Education

CILT International, boasting more than 32,000 members across over 38 countries, stands as a leading provider of professional education in logistics and transport. The institute is committed to expanding its network, with a significant emphasis on fostering growth for Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) and the Next Generation (NG) industry leaders.