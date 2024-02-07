Charlene Ruto Advocates for Self-Initiative Among Kenya's Youth to Combat Unemployment

Charlene Ruto, the daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto, has addressed the critical issue of unemployment among Kenya's youth during her appearance on Citizen TV's show 'Kenya's Gold'. With a strong emphasis on self-initiative, she urged young Kenyans to create their own opportunities rather than relying on external assistance.

Youth Unemployment: A National Challenge

The issue of youth unemployment in Kenya is a pressing concern. Charlene highlighted the overwhelming number of job requests she has received, illustrating that the demand for jobs significantly outstrips the supply. With 70% of Kenya's population, which exceeds 50 million, being young people, the challenge of unemployment is daunting. The efforts of organizations alone, Charlene acknowledged, are not sufficient to tackle this widespread issue.

Igniting the Spark of Self-Initiative

Charlene encouraged the youth to be proactive, to leverage their networks, and to align themselves with available opportunities, even if they seem scarce. She advocated for young individuals to pursue their passions, to start their own projects. In her view, the government's role should be to support and enhance the initiatives spearheaded by these young individuals, rather than merely providing jobs.

Supporting Young Passion: The Role of Smachs Foundation

As the patron of the Smachs Foundation, Charlene Ruto expressed her readiness to support young people with viable ideas, particularly those interested in areas like tree planting and beekeeping. Her stance is clear: passion and initiative are more valuable than simply asking for jobs without a clear direction. This approach, she believes, can spark a wave of entrepreneurial spirit among Kenya's youth, potentially turning the tide of unemployment.

In a separate event, Charlene, along with other Blood Ambassadors, was introduced during the inauguration of a nationwide distribution of blood bags and essential supplies. This initiative aims to promote voluntary blood donation, fostering compassion and solidarity within Kenyan communities. Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, emphasized the importance of securing blood resources in preserving lives, further strengthening the foundation of a resilient society.