Cardinal Robert Sarah Rebukes Vatican’s Approval of Same-Sex Blessings

In a trenchant response to the Vatican’s contentious declaration permitting clergy to bless same-sex couples under certain conditions, Cardinal Robert Sarah has issued a reflection urging the faithful to counter confusion with the word of God. He emphasized that the Church should not yield to pressures to legitimize sin.

Cardinal Sarah Against the Vatican’s Directive

In his statement, Cardinal Sarah clarified that his opposition does not target Pope Francis. Instead, he expressed firm opposition to what he describes as a heresy undermining the Catholic faith and tradition. The Cardinal, a Guinean prelate and former prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, drew extensively from Sacred Scripture and recent Vatican texts to argue against the directive.

Urging Conversion Over Compromise

The reflection, shared with the Italian blog Settimo Cielo, highlights Sarah’s belief that true mercy offered to same-sex couples lies in the truth of God’s word, which calls for conversion rather than remaining in ‘the prison of their sin.’ He stated that any pastoral approach failing to recall this objective truth would betray the first work of mercy, which he sees as the gift of truth.

Church in Africa: The Spiritual ‘Lung’ of Humanity

Cardinal Sarah further discussed the divisions caused by the German Synodal Way and the potential confusion the Vatican declaration could bring to the upcoming Synod on Synodality in October 2024. He encouraged bishops, especially in Africa, to refrain from offering same-sex blessings, aligning with the actions of several African bishops’ conferences. The Cardinal also envisioned the Church in Africa as the spiritual ‘lung’ of humanity, offering the Gospel to the West, which he perceives as affected by nihilism, materialism, and relativism.