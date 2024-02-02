Cape Verde's Bid for AFCON Semi-Finals Boosted by '10 Strelas'

In the fast-paced world of international football, the Cape Verde national team, also known as the Blue Sharks, are surfacing as a formidable force. Their journey in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been filled with thrilling victories and unexpected upsets. As they prepare to face off against South Africa's Bafana Bafana in the quarter-finals on Saturday, February 3, the stakes are high, with Cape Verde aiming for a historic first-time entry into the semi-finals.

A Unique Morale Boost

In the midst of this high-pressure scenario, Cape Verde received an unexpected but uplifting morale boost. Giio Ghost, a leading musician from Cape Verde, released a tribute song titled '10 Strelas' (10 Stars in Portuguese) on YouTube, dedicated to the national team's performance in the tournament. The music video, combining Giio Ghost's energetic track with highlights from Cape Verde's games, has quickly become a sensation, attracting nearly six thousand views in the first 24 hours of its release.

Resonating with Fans

Not only has '10 Strelas' resonated with the fans, it has also stirred a wave of national pride and joy. The video features widespread dancing in the country's blue colors and has even made it to the national team's official Instagram account. It serves as a reminder of the unity and spirit that sport can inspire, even in the most challenging times.

Ready for the Challenge

As they step onto the field for the upcoming quarter-final, Cape Verde carries the weight of their recent football success, including a 2-1 victory over South Africa in Durban in 2017. The teams have an evenly matched history, with two wins each and one draw out of five encounters. However, the Blue Sharks have demonstrated their offensive capabilities by consistently scoring in every game of the competition thus far. The upcoming match, scheduled for 10 pm South African time, promises to be a captivating showdown.