In a significant diplomatic move, Cape Verde's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, has publicly affirmed his country's allegiance to Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara territory. This announcement was made during a meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, set against the backdrop of the High-Level Ministerial Conference on Middle-Income Countries.

Aligning with Global Consensus

Soares's declaration of support for Morocco's claim over the Sahara is in line with the joint communiqué issued by the joint commission in 2023. This document recognized Morocco's autonomy plan for the Sahara as the only credible and realistic resolution to the long-standing territorial dispute.

Cape Verde's stance, therefore, aligns it with the majority of African nations, the United States, and numerous European countries. Interestingly, this stance mirrors the prevailing trend in the United Nations' approach to the Sahara issue, marking a significant diplomatic win for Morocco.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During the meeting, Soares also lauded the 'excellent' bilateral relations between Cape Verde and Morocco and emphasized the mutual intention to strengthen these ties. This pledge reaffirms Cape Verde's commitment to fostering diplomatic relations and cooperation with its African neighbor.

A Broader Spectrum of Discussions

The discussions between the two foreign ministers extended beyond the Sahara issue, covering regional concerns and global issues that warrant international attention. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, such diplomatic dialogues play a crucial role in navigating complex global challenges.

Soares also took the opportunity to commend the development progress in Morocco and the successful hosting of the conference in Rabat. He underlined the importance of middle-income countries finding the necessary resources to further their development, thus echoing the central theme of the conference.