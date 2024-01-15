Cameroon’s Catholic Bishops Cry Out Against Escalating Violence and Poverty

In the midst of escalating violence and rising poverty levels in Cameroon, the country’s Catholic bishops have voiced their concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation. During their annual assembly, which took place from January 6 to 13 in Maroua, the bishops openly denounced the atrocities carried out by separatists and government soldiers alike, as well as the violent acts of the Boko Haram sect.

The Roots of the Crisis

The crisis in Cameroon ignited in 2016 when Anglophone teachers and lawyers staged peaceful protests against the imposition of the French language in their regions. The situation rapidly deteriorated, spiraling into a separatist war that sought independence for the Anglophone population and the creation of a new nation, Ambazonia.

This conflict has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 6,000 lives and forced over 700,000 people to abandon their homes. The violence perpetrated by Boko Haram has compounded the displacement crisis, with predictions suggesting that the conflict could claim over 1.1 million lives by the end of this decade.

A Cry for Peace and Justice

The bishops’ statement underscores the dire state of the country, with poverty levels escalating and a substantial segment of Cameroon’s population living below the poverty line. They issued a powerful call for peace, justice, solidarity, and trust in God, emphasizing the necessity for united action to restore peace in the nation.

The theme of the assembly, ‘A Synodal Church on Mission,’ mirrored the bishops’ dedication to working collectively for the welfare of the Cameroonian people. The President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon urged citizens to strive for peace throughout the nation, underscoring the importance of love and work for peace, and ensuring that Cameroon finds its path to tranquility.

Artificial Intelligence in Peacebuilding

The Archbishop also highlighted Pope Francis’ Message for the 57th World Day of Peace, which discussed the potential role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in peacebuilding. He emphasized the need for an ethical reflection to guide the responsible design and use of AI in the spheres of education and law. This call to action also extended to promoting solidarity within Christian communities.

The bishops’ appeal for peace, justice, and solidarity resonates deeply, particularly in a nation marred by unrest and escalating poverty. Their collective efforts underscore the urgency of the situation in Cameroon and serve as a beacon of hope for the country’s troubled path ahead.