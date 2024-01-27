Cameroon Launches Mass Vaccination with World's First WHO-Approved Malaria Vaccine

Cameroon has taken a significant stride in its public health landscape with the launch of a mass vaccination program deploying the world's first World Health Organization (WHO)-approved malaria vaccine. The ambitious initiative plans to immunize 250,000 children over the course of 2024 and 2025.

A Milestone in Global Health

The inaugural inoculations took place at a health center near Yaounde, Cameroon's capital, marking a milestone in the worldwide battle against malaria. The vaccine rollout is specifically targeted at infants, who are among the most susceptible to the disease. This initiative is anticipated to have a substantial impact on public health by decreasing the incidence of malaria among children in Cameroon.

A Game Changer for Africa

The vaccine, known as RTS,S/AS01 or Mosquirix, targets the Plasmodium falciparum parasite and holds the promise to save thousands of lives. The mass rollout is a testament to Cameroon's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes, with the government working hand in hand with international partners to ensure successful implementation. The program aspires to be a game changer in Africa, where the majority of malaria-related fatalities occur.

Experiences from the Field

Cameroon has commenced mass vaccination of children with the world's first WHO-approved malaria vaccine, following fruitful pilot campaigns in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi. The vaccine has led to a 13% drop in deaths of children of eligible age in those countries. Cameroonian doctor Shalom Ndoula, who played a pivotal role in the vaccine rollout, believes it can considerably reduce cases and deaths from malaria. However, the vaccine's relatively low efficacy rate means it isn't a 'silver bullet'. Mixed opinions about the vaccine exist, but the consensus leans towards its importance in preventing child deaths from malaria.