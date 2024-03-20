Cambodia and Rwanda Forge New Paths in Cross-Border Payments to Fuel Trade Growth

On March 13, Cambodia and Rwanda took a significant step towards enhancing their trade and investment ties by agreeing to collaborate on cross-border payment systems. This development was highlighted during a meeting between Chea Serey, governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), and Rwanda's newly-appointed ambassador to Cambodia, Nkubito Manzi Bakuramutsa, at the NBC headquarters in Phnom Penh. This partnership aims to streamline financial transactions and boost economic activities between the two nations.

Strengthening Financial Cooperation

Cheа Serey expressed the steady growth of Cambodia's economy and the banking sector, emphasizing the government's attractive investment policy and the promotion of the local currency, the riel, in economic activities. Ambassador Bakuramutsa showed appreciation for the initiative, ready to enhance the cooperation between the two countries, especially in the payment system sector. This dialogue underscores a mutual interest in leveraging financial technology to foster economic growth.

Pioneering Fintech Innovations

Last year, a Cambodian delegation showcased its fintech innovations in Rwanda, aiming to foster cross-border collaboration. Led by the NBC and co-organized by the Cambodian Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT) and the Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC), the initiative highlighted the growth of mobile wallets, payment firms, and the emergence of "neobanks" in Cambodia. The focus was also on the potential of blockchain technology and smart contracts in financial development, despite the Kingdom's resource constraints.

Expanding Global Payment Networks

The NBC governor revealed ongoing collaborations with countries across continents to expand fast, secure, and cost-effective payment systems. Cambodia's connection with Thailand and Malaysia through the Bakong system, a blockchain-based interbank payment platform, exemplifies these efforts. With future plans to extend links to other Asian countries, the Bakong system, praised by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, serves as a model of international cooperation and financial inclusivity.

This partnership between Cambodia and Rwanda represents not just a bilateral agreement but a significant leap towards global financial integration. By enhancing cross-border payments, both countries stand to benefit from increased trade, investment, and economic growth. The initiative also sets a precedent for other nations seeking to leverage fintech innovations to overcome barriers to financial transactions and foster global economic connectivity.