Calgro M3 and Eris Property Group Launch Multibillion-Rand Affordable Housing Project Near Sandton

Calgro M3, in partnership with Eris Property Group, embarks on an ambitious journey to create a new town, Bankenveld District City, located strategically between Sandton and Waterfall. This multibillion-rand initiative aims to introduce affordable housing to the heart of South Africa's economic hub, making it a development of significant news relevance.

Project Overview and Impact

The Bankenveld District City development stands as a monumental project with an estimated value of about R18 billion. It plans to offer between 20,000 to 30,000 affordable housing units, with prices ranging from approximately R500,000 to R1.5 million. Beyond residential spaces, the project envisions the creation of comprehensive commercial, retail, industrial, educational, and healthcare facilities. This development not only aims to provide affordable living options but also to foster a self-sustaining community that bridges the socio-economic divide, bringing residents closer to major economic opportunities.

Strategic Importance

Located between Sandton, known as Africa's richest square mile, and the rapidly developing Waterfall area, Bankenveld District City is poised to offer unprecedented access to economic opportunities for its future residents. The strategic positioning of this development is crucial, as it promises to enhance the socio-economic landscape by providing affordable housing options right at the doorstep of the country's economic hub. This initiative reflects a significant step towards addressing the housing affordability crisis in Gauteng, aligning with broader efforts to stimulate economic growth and social upliftment.

Future Prospects

The Bankenveld District City project is more than just a housing development; it's a vision for a more inclusive future. By combining affordable housing with access to essential services and economic opportunities, Calgro M3 and Eris Property Group are setting a new standard for urban development. As construction progresses, this project has the potential to transform the local economy, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for thousands of South Africans. With such ambitious goals, Bankenveld District City could become a model for future developments, showcasing how strategic partnerships and visionary planning can address some of today's most pressing challenges.