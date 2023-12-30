en English
Africa

Burundi’s President Condemns Same-Sex Marriage: Tensions Rise in Catholic Church Over LGBTQ+ Rights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:07 am EST
Burundi’s President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, in a stark public denouncement, castigated same-sex marriage as an ‘abominable practice’, suggesting a punitive response of stoning for gay couples. These incendiary remarks mirror Ndayishimiye’s entrenched Christian conservative beliefs and align with Burundi’s punitive laws, where homosexual relations can lead to incarceration.

President’s Reaction to International LGBTQ+ Rights Dialogue

Ndayishimiye’s statements have emerged in response to the evolving international discourse on LGBTQ+ rights. His stringent stance contrasts sharply with the progressive leanings of Pope Francis, who recently acknowledged the potential for blessing homosexual unions. This move by the Pope indicates a perceptible shift in the Catholic Church’s traditional stance, even though the Church maintains a distinction between homosexual and heterosexual marriages and refrains from full acceptance of the former.

Vatican’s Struggle to Enforce Changes Globally

Despite the Vatican’s progressive stance, implementing changes in attitudes and practices towards LGBTQ+ rights remains a formidable challenge, especially in regions such as Africa, where several churches have resisted the Vatican’s guidances. For instance, bishops in Cameroon have discarded the blessing of homosexual couples. Even in Togo, a relatively accepting nation of LGBTQ+ individuals, priests are advised against blessing their unions.

Highlighting the Tensions Within the Catholic Church

This situation underscores the escalating tensions within the Catholic Church as it wrestles with divergent views on LGBTQ+ rights. The Church’s struggle to balance global doctrinal changes with the independence of local religious communities in conservative regions is becoming increasingly apparent. The Church is thereby caught in a precarious position, attempting to navigate the dichotomy between progressive global trends and entrenched local beliefs.

Africa Human Rights
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

